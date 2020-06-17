2408 34th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Coming Soon!!



Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced backyard. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher. Laundry room off kitchen. Family room with full bathroom off. Dining area with sliding glass door to large covered patio. Storage shed. Off-street parking.



Self viewing will be available 6/10/2020!!



Sqft is approx.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.