2408 34th Avenue

Amenities
Coming Soon!!
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced backyard. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher. Laundry room off kitchen. Family room with full bathroom off. Dining area with sliding glass door to large covered patio. Storage shed. Off-street parking.
Self viewing will be available 6/10/2020!!
Sqft is approx.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.