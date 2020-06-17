All apartments in Longview
2408 34th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:00 PM

2408 34th Avenue

2408 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2408 34th Avenue, Longview, WA 98632
Columbia Valley Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Coming Soon!!

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced backyard. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher. Laundry room off kitchen. Family room with full bathroom off. Dining area with sliding glass door to large covered patio. Storage shed. Off-street parking.

Self viewing will be available 6/10/2020!!

Sqft is approx.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 34th Avenue have any available units?
2408 34th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longview, WA.
What amenities does 2408 34th Avenue have?
Some of 2408 34th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 34th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2408 34th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 34th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2408 34th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longview.
Does 2408 34th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2408 34th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2408 34th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 34th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 34th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2408 34th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2408 34th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2408 34th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 34th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 34th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 34th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 34th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
