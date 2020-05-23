All apartments in Lofall
2128 NW Clinton Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2128 NW Clinton Avenue

2128 Northwest Clinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2128 Northwest Clinton Avenue, Lofall, WA 98370

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2128 NW Clinton Avenue Available 06/01/20 Edgewater Estates - June 1st - This NK home is located in the charming community of Edgewater Estates and boasts a bright kitchen, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, full bath and two bedrooms are on the main floor. On the lower level is a bonus room, additional bedroom, laundry room and access to the two car garage. Oversized, fenced back yard and endless entertainment opportunity on the 2 level deck and room to park a boat. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant must carry liability insurance and is responsible for maintaining the grounds. Tenant pays all utilities. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com.
Schedule a showing: 360-271-1895

(RLNE5785991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 NW Clinton Avenue have any available units?
2128 NW Clinton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lofall, WA.
What amenities does 2128 NW Clinton Avenue have?
Some of 2128 NW Clinton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 NW Clinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2128 NW Clinton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 NW Clinton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 NW Clinton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2128 NW Clinton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2128 NW Clinton Avenue offers parking.
Does 2128 NW Clinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 NW Clinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 NW Clinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2128 NW Clinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2128 NW Clinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2128 NW Clinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 NW Clinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 NW Clinton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2128 NW Clinton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2128 NW Clinton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

