Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2128 NW Clinton Avenue Available 06/01/20 Edgewater Estates - June 1st - This NK home is located in the charming community of Edgewater Estates and boasts a bright kitchen, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, full bath and two bedrooms are on the main floor. On the lower level is a bonus room, additional bedroom, laundry room and access to the two car garage. Oversized, fenced back yard and endless entertainment opportunity on the 2 level deck and room to park a boat. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant must carry liability insurance and is responsible for maintaining the grounds. Tenant pays all utilities. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com.

Schedule a showing: 360-271-1895



