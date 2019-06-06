926 149th Pl SW

Amenities

Newer Lynnwood Two Story, Three Bedroom - Wonderful two-story house at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Roomy 1550 square foot home comes with an open floor plan, great room with gas fireplace, open-area kitchen and dining space with hardwood floors. Off dining area is slider to the large, fully-fenced southern-exposure backyard, with deck and patio. Three good-sized bedrooms upstairs, with two and a half bathrooms. Gas heat, two car garage, lots of light.



This is an excellent location, minutes to I-5, Ash Way Park&Ride, and Alderwood Mall.



No pets and no smoking. One year lease. Call or email for more information and showing schedule.



