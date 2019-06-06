All apartments in Larch Way
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

926 149th Pl SW

926 149th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

926 149th Place Southwest, Larch Way, WA 98087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Lynnwood Two Story, Three Bedroom - Wonderful two-story house at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Roomy 1550 square foot home comes with an open floor plan, great room with gas fireplace, open-area kitchen and dining space with hardwood floors. Off dining area is slider to the large, fully-fenced southern-exposure backyard, with deck and patio. Three good-sized bedrooms upstairs, with two and a half bathrooms. Gas heat, two car garage, lots of light.

This is an excellent location, minutes to I-5, Ash Way Park&Ride, and Alderwood Mall.

No pets and no smoking. One year lease. Call or email for more information and showing schedule.

(RLNE4554893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

