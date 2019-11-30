15005 13th Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New Townhome w/ A/C!!!!! - Brand new Astra home in the new Andoria community. The main level has an open floor plan with wood flooring. The kitchen has Corian countertops, SS appliances, self-closing cabinets, center island with oversized sink. The family room has floor to ceiling windows and electric FP. The dining area is off to the side of the kitchen and the patio is off the other side. The upper level features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bath and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry on this level. There is a two-car garage and partially covered parking. No smoking and pets on approval with additional fees.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5315670)