Home
/
Larch Way, WA
/
15005 13th Ave W
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

15005 13th Ave W

15005 13th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

15005 13th Ave W, Larch Way, WA 98087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Townhome w/ A/C!!!!! - Brand new Astra home in the new Andoria community. The main level has an open floor plan with wood flooring. The kitchen has Corian countertops, SS appliances, self-closing cabinets, center island with oversized sink. The family room has floor to ceiling windows and electric FP. The dining area is off to the side of the kitchen and the patio is off the other side. The upper level features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bath and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry on this level. There is a two-car garage and partially covered parking. No smoking and pets on approval with additional fees.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5315670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15005 13th Ave W have any available units?
15005 13th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larch Way, WA.
What amenities does 15005 13th Ave W have?
Some of 15005 13th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15005 13th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
15005 13th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15005 13th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 15005 13th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 15005 13th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 15005 13th Ave W offers parking.
Does 15005 13th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15005 13th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15005 13th Ave W have a pool?
No, 15005 13th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 15005 13th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 15005 13th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 15005 13th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 15005 13th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15005 13th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15005 13th Ave W has units with air conditioning.

