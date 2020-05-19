All apartments in Lakeland South
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

4159 S 350th Pl

4159 South 350th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4159 South 350th Place, Lakeland South, WA 98001
Lakeland South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Large home by Lake Geneva - This is a marvelous, spacious home located in the tranquil trees close to Weyerhaeuser Way and Lake Geneva.The home opens up to a spacious entry. There is a spacious office space off of the entry, along with two different, large spaces that could be used as a formal dining room, set up a grand piano, or as a play room. The living room has an inviting gas fireplace, that opens to the grande kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. As you go upstairs, you will find three generous in size bedrooms, with a exceptionally large master bedroom and a five piece bathroom with large soaking tub. There is also a bonus room upstairs that would be great as a play room or theater room.In all, this home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a an office.

Small pet may be considered on case by case basis with additional deposit.

James@havenRent.com

#1087

(RLNE5337146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4159 S 350th Pl have any available units?
4159 S 350th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland South, WA.
What amenities does 4159 S 350th Pl have?
Some of 4159 S 350th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4159 S 350th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4159 S 350th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4159 S 350th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4159 S 350th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4159 S 350th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4159 S 350th Pl offers parking.
Does 4159 S 350th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4159 S 350th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4159 S 350th Pl have a pool?
No, 4159 S 350th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4159 S 350th Pl have accessible units?
No, 4159 S 350th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4159 S 350th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4159 S 350th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4159 S 350th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4159 S 350th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

