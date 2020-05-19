4159 S 350th Pl

Amenities

Large home by Lake Geneva - This is a marvelous, spacious home located in the tranquil trees close to Weyerhaeuser Way and Lake Geneva.The home opens up to a spacious entry. There is a spacious office space off of the entry, along with two different, large spaces that could be used as a formal dining room, set up a grand piano, or as a play room. The living room has an inviting gas fireplace, that opens to the grande kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. As you go upstairs, you will find three generous in size bedrooms, with a exceptionally large master bedroom and a five piece bathroom with large soaking tub. There is also a bonus room upstairs that would be great as a play room or theater room.In all, this home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a an office.



Small pet may be considered on case by case basis with additional deposit.



