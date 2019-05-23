37900 35th Way South.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 2 story 4 bedroom home also features a BONUS room. Enjoy a downstairs Office, Den, or playroom! 3,140 square feet of living space. This home has Like new carpet and updated fixtures. This home features a large kitchen complete with stove, microwave, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet/counter space. Over-sized center island and a full size pantry make meal prep a breeze. Located off the kitchen you will get to enjoy a gas fireplace on those colder nights and a grand covered patio on the warmer ones. There are 4 bedrooms located upstairs all featuring an impressive amount of room and a master bath that has dual closets! Also enjoy a 3 car garage and a fenced in backyard!



This property is equipped with a self showing lock box on the door.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/892371?source=marketing



If you would like to apply for the home, please visit our website at www.govista.net



***Please note, the home is not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive application AND $250 admin fee paid via money order or cashiers check to our office at 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup WA 98373***



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



