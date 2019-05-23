All apartments in Lakeland South
Find more places like
37900 35th Way South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland South, WA
/
37900 35th Way South
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:06 PM

37900 35th Way South

37900 35th Way South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

37900 35th Way South, Lakeland South, WA 98001
Lakeland South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 2 story 4 bedroom home also features a BONUS room. Enjoy a downstairs Office, Den, or playroom! 3,140 square feet of living space. This home has Like new carpet and updated fixtures. This home features a large kitchen complete with stove, microwave, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet/counter space. Over-sized center island and a full size pantry make meal prep a breeze. Located off the kitchen you will get to enjoy a gas fireplace on those colder nights and a grand covered patio on the warmer ones. There are 4 bedrooms located upstairs all featuring an impressive amount of room and a master bath that has dual closets! Also enjoy a 3 car garage and a fenced in backyard!

This property is equipped with a self showing lock box on the door.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/892371?source=marketing

Rent $2600.00
Security Deposit $2600.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Application Fee: 60.00 per adult

If you would like to apply for the home, please visit our website at www.govista.net

***Please note, the home is not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive application AND $250 admin fee paid via money order or cashiers check to our office at 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup WA 98373***

www.govista.net
(253) 845-7368 Office

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 37900 35th Way South have any available units?
37900 35th Way South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland South, WA.
What amenities does 37900 35th Way South have?
Some of 37900 35th Way South's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37900 35th Way South currently offering any rent specials?
37900 35th Way South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37900 35th Way South pet-friendly?
Yes, 37900 35th Way South is pet friendly.
Does 37900 35th Way South offer parking?
Yes, 37900 35th Way South offers parking.
Does 37900 35th Way South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37900 35th Way South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37900 35th Way South have a pool?
No, 37900 35th Way South does not have a pool.
Does 37900 35th Way South have accessible units?
No, 37900 35th Way South does not have accessible units.
Does 37900 35th Way South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37900 35th Way South has units with dishwashers.
Does 37900 35th Way South have units with air conditioning?
No, 37900 35th Way South does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WAEdgewood, WAPacific, WASumner, WAFife, WALakeland North, WAFife Heights, WADes Moines, WABonney Lake, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATukwila, WAParkland, WACovington, WABurien, WAFrederickson, WASpanaway, WAFairwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College