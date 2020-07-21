3805 S 272 Nd St

Amenities

Welcome home to your oasis in the city! This cozy cottage like home sits off 272nd Street in Kent at Star Lake. Just steps to the lake this home is surrounded by a beautiful green forest full of trees and greenery keeping the traffic noise away. Walk down to the lake and sit on your private dock or bring out the poles and do a little fishing. One of the bedrooms upstairs has nice views of the lake and a private breakfast patio. 15 minute drive to Sea-Tac Airport. 30 minute drive to Downtown Seattle. 20 minute drive to Boeing - Renton. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Lawn Care included with rent. $2350 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to 2 pets under 30 lbs. No restricted breeds. 600 credit score required. Verifiable, current-household income exceeding 3x times monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, complaints from neighbors, late payment of rent may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or monthly debt service bringing net income below 3x rent may result in denial of application.