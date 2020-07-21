All apartments in Lakeland North
3805 S 272 Nd St

3805 South 272nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3805 South 272nd Street, Lakeland North, WA 98032
Lakeland North

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome home to your oasis in the city! This cozy cottage like home sits off 272nd Street in Kent at Star Lake. Just steps to the lake this home is surrounded by a beautiful green forest full of trees and greenery keeping the traffic noise away. Walk down to the lake and sit on your private dock or bring out the poles and do a little fishing. One of the bedrooms upstairs has nice views of the lake and a private breakfast patio. 15 minute drive to Sea-Tac Airport. 30 minute drive to Downtown Seattle. 20 minute drive to Boeing - Renton. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Lawn Care included with rent. $2350 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to 2 pets under 30 lbs. No restricted breeds. 600 credit score required. Verifiable, current-household income exceeding 3x times monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, complaints from neighbors, late payment of rent may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or monthly debt service bringing net income below 3x rent may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 S 272 Nd St have any available units?
3805 S 272 Nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland North, WA.
Is 3805 S 272 Nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3805 S 272 Nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 S 272 Nd St pet-friendly?
No, 3805 S 272 Nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland North.
Does 3805 S 272 Nd St offer parking?
No, 3805 S 272 Nd St does not offer parking.
Does 3805 S 272 Nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 S 272 Nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 S 272 Nd St have a pool?
No, 3805 S 272 Nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3805 S 272 Nd St have accessible units?
No, 3805 S 272 Nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 S 272 Nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 S 272 Nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 S 272 Nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 S 272 Nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
