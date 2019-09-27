Amenities

913 141st Pl SW - (FOR RENT) Beautiful home features 1553 square feet of living space. Gas fireplace in the living room. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminated flooring throughout the home. Birch cabinets. Huge 5 piece master bath with soaking tub and spacious walk-in closets. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout the home and 2 car garage. Great location near I-5, Transit Center Park and Ride, shopping and amenities. NO PETS! Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



(RLNE5112581)