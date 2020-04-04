1713 145th PL SW

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace alarm system range

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Lynnwood Home - Spacious home, 2489 sqft, entry has living, kitchen and dining room, upstairs features 3 bedrooms, loft area for office, w/d available, gas heat, fireplace & range, alarm system available, 2 garage with electric car charging, basement/lower level has family room, bonus office room/Den and full bath, small fenced yard, easy access to i-5



SMALL pet negotiable, No Smoking!!!



Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!



DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!



(RLNE5644878)