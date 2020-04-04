All apartments in Lake Stickney
Find more places like 1713 145th PL SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stickney, WA
/
1713 145th PL SW
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1713 145th PL SW

1713 145th Place Southwest · (360) 659-7032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stickney
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1713 145th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1713 145th PL SW · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Lynnwood Home - Spacious home, 2489 sqft, entry has living, kitchen and dining room, upstairs features 3 bedrooms, loft area for office, w/d available, gas heat, fireplace & range, alarm system available, 2 garage with electric car charging, basement/lower level has family room, bonus office room/Den and full bath, small fenced yard, easy access to i-5

SMALL pet negotiable, No Smoking!!!

Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!

DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!

(RLNE5644878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 145th PL SW have any available units?
1713 145th PL SW has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1713 145th PL SW have?
Some of 1713 145th PL SW's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 145th PL SW currently offering any rent specials?
1713 145th PL SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 145th PL SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 145th PL SW is pet friendly.
Does 1713 145th PL SW offer parking?
Yes, 1713 145th PL SW does offer parking.
Does 1713 145th PL SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 145th PL SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 145th PL SW have a pool?
No, 1713 145th PL SW does not have a pool.
Does 1713 145th PL SW have accessible units?
No, 1713 145th PL SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 145th PL SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 145th PL SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 145th PL SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 145th PL SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1713 145th PL SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stickney 3 BedroomsLake Stickney Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stickney Apartments with GarageLake Stickney Apartments with Parking
Lake Stickney Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WA
Fife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity