1711 144th Pl SW

Lynnwood on Culdesac. Nice 2 story home on very quiet street. Greenbelt. Main Floor Den - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Well maintained home on a cu lde sac lot and backing to a greenbelt. The back yard is calm and quiet. Easy access to freeway and the 164th street Bus center.

* Entry with cathedral ceiling.

* Formal living room and Formal dining room.

* The family room is open to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace

* Nook off the kitchen will fit a large kitchen table.

* Main floor den is a perfect home office space.

* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms.

* Master bedroom is good sized and has greenbelt views out the window.

* large walk in closet.

* The master bath has double sinks, corner soaking tub and a separate shower.

No cats. Small dog considered, yard is not fenced.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

