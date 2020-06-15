All apartments in Lake Stickney
Location

1711 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1711 144th Pl SW · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2205 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Lynnwood on Culdesac. Nice 2 story home on very quiet street. Greenbelt. Main Floor Den
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

Well maintained home on a cu lde sac lot and backing to a greenbelt. The back yard is calm and quiet. Easy access to freeway and the 164th street Bus center.
* Entry with cathedral ceiling.
* Formal living room and Formal dining room.
* The family room is open to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace
* Nook off the kitchen will fit a large kitchen table.
* Main floor den is a perfect home office space.
* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms.
* Master bedroom is good sized and has greenbelt views out the window.
* large walk in closet.
* The master bath has double sinks, corner soaking tub and a separate shower.
No cats. Small dog considered, yard is not fenced.
**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 144th Pl SW have any available units?
1711 144th Pl SW has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1711 144th Pl SW have?
Some of 1711 144th Pl SW's amenities include dogs allowed, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 144th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
1711 144th Pl SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 144th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 144th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 1711 144th Pl SW offer parking?
No, 1711 144th Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 1711 144th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 144th Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 144th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 1711 144th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 1711 144th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 1711 144th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 144th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 144th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 144th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 144th Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
