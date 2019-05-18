All apartments in Lake Stevens
8032 14th St. SE.
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

8032 14th St. SE.

8032 14th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

8032 14th St SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Must See 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Lake Stevens Home for Lease - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Avery Park Neighborhood of Lake Stevens. This well maintained home sits in a great location on a private cul-de-sac backed by a nature reserve. Open concept living room and kitchen that leads out to a spacious back yard perfect for entertaining. Located in the Lake Stevens School District with nearby Stonebriar & Cavalero parks. Close access to dining & shopping & minutes to Hwy's 2 & 9, & I-5. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Move-in Fees:
-Monthly Rent: $2,095.00
-Refundable Security Deposit $2,095.00
Application Fee: 42.00

AVAILABLE 4/1/19 (12 month lease)

Tenant pays all utilities.

Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4305465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8032 14th St. SE. have any available units?
8032 14th St. SE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 8032 14th St. SE. currently offering any rent specials?
8032 14th St. SE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8032 14th St. SE. pet-friendly?
No, 8032 14th St. SE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 8032 14th St. SE. offer parking?
No, 8032 14th St. SE. does not offer parking.
Does 8032 14th St. SE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8032 14th St. SE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8032 14th St. SE. have a pool?
No, 8032 14th St. SE. does not have a pool.
Does 8032 14th St. SE. have accessible units?
No, 8032 14th St. SE. does not have accessible units.
Does 8032 14th St. SE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8032 14th St. SE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8032 14th St. SE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8032 14th St. SE. does not have units with air conditioning.
