8032 14th St. SE.

Must See 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Lake Stevens Home for Lease - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Avery Park Neighborhood of Lake Stevens. This well maintained home sits in a great location on a private cul-de-sac backed by a nature reserve. Open concept living room and kitchen that leads out to a spacious back yard perfect for entertaining. Located in the Lake Stevens School District with nearby Stonebriar & Cavalero parks. Close access to dining & shopping & minutes to Hwy's 2 & 9, & I-5. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Move-in Fees:
-Monthly Rent: $2,095.00
-Refundable Security Deposit $2,095.00
Application Fee: 42.00
AVAILABLE 4/1/19 (12 month lease)
Tenant pays all utilities.
Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/
Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.
No Pets Allowed
