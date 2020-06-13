All apartments in Lake Stevens
Lake Stevens, WA
2724 85th Ave NE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2724 85th Ave NE

2724 85th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2724 85th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Crosswater Condominiums

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Lake Stevens. Crosswater on Soper Hill. Spectacular Immaculate 4 Bed. 2.5 bath - 2724-85th Ave NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258. Crosswater Development on Soper Hill. Spectacular immaculate Two story. 4 bed. 2.5 bath. 2 gar garage. Bright and light with lots of windows. Covered front porch. 2489 square feet. Built 2007. Fenced gated back private patio. New granite counters in kitchen. Granite island counter. Oak cabinets. Stainless Steel appliances. Lots of storage space throughout and large kitchen pantry. Hardwoods on first floor; Entry, dining room and kitchen. Gray carpet in living room and on stairs and in all bedrooms. All bedrooms upstairs. One half bath off 2 car garage. Five piece bath set in master bath with soaking tub and separate shower and toilet. Sliding Glass door off dining room to private patio. Gas fireplace in dining room. Duvet blinds [which open from the top or the bottom]. Large capacity Washer Dyer in room on 2nd floor. Gas heat and hot water heater and gas fireplace. Double sinks in hall bath, with separate toilet.

Community: Great schools. Enjoy a walk to 5 parks, playgrounds and walking nature trails - including a large field, full sized basketball court and a covered pavilion with picnic tables. Private community Facebook site to get to know your neighbors and learn of fun community activities such as bar-b-ques, Easter egg hunt and general community news. The neighborhood is clean and well maintained. Lots of trees!

Short commute to Boeing and I-5. Easy access to shopping.

Approximate room sizes: Living room 20 ft. by 14 ft. Dining room 18 ft. by 12 ft. Gate patio 15 ft. by 15 ft. Two car garage 22 ft. by 22 ft. Open laundry room area 8 ft. by 6 ft. First bedroom on left 12 ft. by 12 ft. with 10 ft. by 2.5 ft. closet. First bedroom on right 15 ft. by 12 ft. with 7 ft. by 2.5 ft. closet. Second bedroom on left 12 ft. by 11 ft. with 8 ft. by 2.5 ft. closet. Master bedroom 24 ft. by 12 ft. with separate walk in closet 10 ft. by 8 ft. with wire shelving.

Available: About June 8, 2020. One year lease. NO PETS.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

Applications: To apply, simply follow these steps: 1. Go to our website: wpirealestate.com. 2. Click on "Property Management" [upper left ] and drop down to 'Current Vacancies'". 3. Find the listing you are applying for and click "Apply Now". Review Criteria and Fill out the Application [$45.00 per person] It usually takes 2-4 business days to process depending on the information provided.

Directions: From Highway 9. East on Soper Hill Road. Left at Crosswater Development [85th Drive NE] first right at 27th St. NE, right again at 85th Ave. NE. house on left. .

Move in funds: First Months Rent $2,495.00
Last Months Rent $2,495.00 [may be spread with good credit]
Security Deposit $2,495.00
Admin. Fee $100.00
Screen fee $45.00 [$45.00 per adult]
TOTAL $5,135.00 [with good credit]

Contact:Roger Schiess Cell: (206)-715-0286 email:rschiess@wpirealestate.com

WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.
9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100
Seattle, WA 98115

(RLNE3923854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

