All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 2630 105th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
2630 105th Ave SE
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

2630 105th Ave SE

2630 105th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2630 105th Ave SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Cute 2+ Bedroom Craftsman - Near Elementary School - Property Id: 70519

Recently renovated with luxury vinyl planking, new carpet, paint, garbage disposal, kitchen fixtures. Large master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet with built ins and a ceiling fan. Two bedrooms upstairs. Extra room off kitchen could be office/guest room. Custom electric fireplace with slate tile in the living room. Open concept kitchen and living area. Family-oriented cul-de-sac with a park, next to walking trail and greenbelt. Peaceful, fully-fenced back yard with patio, storage shed and fire pit.

First month's rent + security deposit. Water, garbage, recycle Included.

Minimum 1yr lease.

No pets or smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70519
Property Id 70519

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4878631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 105th Ave SE have any available units?
2630 105th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 2630 105th Ave SE have?
Some of 2630 105th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 105th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2630 105th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 105th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 2630 105th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 2630 105th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2630 105th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2630 105th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 105th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 105th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2630 105th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2630 105th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2630 105th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 105th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 105th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 105th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 105th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 3 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balconies
Lake Stevens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Stevens Apartments with Parking
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bellingham, WABremerton, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus