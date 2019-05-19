2630 105th Ave SE

Amenities
Cute 2+ Bedroom Craftsman - Near Elementary School - Property Id: 70519
Recently renovated with luxury vinyl planking, new carpet, paint, garbage disposal, kitchen fixtures. Large master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet with built ins and a ceiling fan. Two bedrooms upstairs. Extra room off kitchen could be office/guest room. Custom electric fireplace with slate tile in the living room. Open concept kitchen and living area. Family-oriented cul-de-sac with a park, next to walking trail and greenbelt. Peaceful, fully-fenced back yard with patio, storage shed and fire pit.
First month's rent + security deposit. Water, garbage, recycle Included.
Minimum 1yr lease.
No pets or smoking.
