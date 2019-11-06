2605 85th Dr NE

Amenities

Lk. Stevens Crosswater Home w/ 3bd & 2.5bth Available Now! - This two story home in the Lake Stevens community of Crosswater is available for move in today. Downstairs you will find a spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors, pantry and tons of cabinet space, dining room and family room as well as the half bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms including master bedroom with walk in closets, master bathroom with dual sinks, shower and bath-tub. Home also offers a low maintenance yard, 2 car garage, granite counters, hardwood floors and so much more.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including a $87 monthly charge for Lake Stevens sewer. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



