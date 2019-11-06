All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated November 6 2019

2605 85th Dr NE

2605 85th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2605 85th Drive Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Crosswater Condominiums

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lk. Stevens Crosswater Home w/ 3bd & 2.5bth Available Now! - This two story home in the Lake Stevens community of Crosswater is available for move in today. Downstairs you will find a spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors, pantry and tons of cabinet space, dining room and family room as well as the half bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms including master bedroom with walk in closets, master bathroom with dual sinks, shower and bath-tub. Home also offers a low maintenance yard, 2 car garage, granite counters, hardwood floors and so much more.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including a $87 monthly charge for Lake Stevens sewer. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5136107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 85th Dr NE have any available units?
2605 85th Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 2605 85th Dr NE have?
Some of 2605 85th Dr NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 85th Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
2605 85th Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 85th Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 85th Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 2605 85th Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 2605 85th Dr NE offers parking.
Does 2605 85th Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 85th Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 85th Dr NE have a pool?
No, 2605 85th Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 2605 85th Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 2605 85th Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 85th Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 85th Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 85th Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 85th Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
