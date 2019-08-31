1633 91ST DR SE

Amenities
This Incredibly Clean home is available in a Quiet Neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The home features a Huge Fully Fenced Backyard Perfect For Entertaining,and is Beautifully Landscaped. The home is Conveniently Located less than a minute from Access to Highway 2 and only a few minutes from I-5. This beautiful home features an Open Floor Plan with a Large Living Room and an Abundance of Natural Light provided by the many windows. Amenities include a Large Two Car Garage with Utility Sink and a Storage Space in the ceiling as well as an Additional Storage Room on the side of the house. The kitchen has an Abundance of Space and features a top of the line Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Newly Installed! Downtown Lake Stevens is only a few minutes away which means there is Plenty Of Shopping and Entertainment Opportunities on the Lake! Schedule A Showing Today!
This unit does not include a washer/dryer
OUR REQUIREMENTS:
Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.
Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,000
Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property
Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,000 | Security Deposit $2,000 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease