1633 91ST DR SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Incredibly Clean home is available in a Quiet Neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The home features a Huge Fully Fenced Backyard Perfect For Entertaining,and is Beautifully Landscaped. The home is Conveniently Located less than a minute from Access to Highway 2 and only a few minutes from I-5. This beautiful home features an Open Floor Plan with a Large Living Room and an Abundance of Natural Light provided by the many windows. Amenities include a Large Two Car Garage with Utility Sink and a Storage Space in the ceiling as well as an Additional Storage Room on the side of the house. The kitchen has an Abundance of Space and features a top of the line Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Newly Installed! Downtown Lake Stevens is only a few minutes away which means there is Plenty Of Shopping and Entertainment Opportunities on the Lake! Schedule A Showing Today!



This unit does not include a washer/dryer



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,000



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,000 | Security Deposit $2,000 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease