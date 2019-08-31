All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated August 31 2019 at 1:36 AM

1633 91ST DR SE

1633 91st Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1633 91st Drive Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Glenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Incredibly Clean home is available in a Quiet Neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The home features a Huge Fully Fenced Backyard Perfect For Entertaining,and is Beautifully Landscaped. The home is Conveniently Located less than a minute from Access to Highway 2 and only a few minutes from I-5. This beautiful home features an Open Floor Plan with a Large Living Room and an Abundance of Natural Light provided by the many windows. Amenities include a Large Two Car Garage with Utility Sink and a Storage Space in the ceiling as well as an Additional Storage Room on the side of the house. The kitchen has an Abundance of Space and features a top of the line Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Newly Installed! Downtown Lake Stevens is only a few minutes away which means there is Plenty Of Shopping and Entertainment Opportunities on the Lake! Schedule A Showing Today!

This unit does not include a washer/dryer

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,000

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,000 | Security Deposit $2,000 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 91ST DR SE have any available units?
1633 91ST DR SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 1633 91ST DR SE have?
Some of 1633 91ST DR SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 91ST DR SE currently offering any rent specials?
1633 91ST DR SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 91ST DR SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 91ST DR SE is pet friendly.
Does 1633 91ST DR SE offer parking?
Yes, 1633 91ST DR SE offers parking.
Does 1633 91ST DR SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 91ST DR SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 91ST DR SE have a pool?
No, 1633 91ST DR SE does not have a pool.
Does 1633 91ST DR SE have accessible units?
No, 1633 91ST DR SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 91ST DR SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 91ST DR SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 91ST DR SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1633 91ST DR SE does not have units with air conditioning.
