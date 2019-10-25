1317 94th Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed Trailer in Lake Stevens - Must see 2 bed 1 bath, nice newer flooring, great sized kitchen and pantry, all appliances only a couple of years old including a washer/dryer! Home has a covered porch to stay out of the rain on those drizzly days so you can still BBQ! Good amount of pavement tucked back to park your cars and room for a boat or camper! Home has ample space and nice natural light. Mater is a larger and has 2 closets.



This is a must see! House located in the Forest Vista Estates, local schools include Skyline elementary, Lake Stevens middle school, and Cavalero mid high school and Lake Stevens High School!



We are looking for tenants that qualify with at least 3x the rent amount. No negative rental or criminal history and know how to care for a home! Move in costs are a full first months rent plus equal security deposit ($1495) pet ok case by case basis with a non refundable pet fee of $500. Please call Jennifer with Gilpin Management Services to schedule a showing! For applications go to gilpinmanagement.com find this address and click to apply! Apps for $45 per person 18 and older.



(RLNE5186508)