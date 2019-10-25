All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 1317 94th Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
1317 94th Dr SE
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

1317 94th Dr SE

1317 94th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1317 94th Drive Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed Trailer in Lake Stevens - Must see 2 bed 1 bath, nice newer flooring, great sized kitchen and pantry, all appliances only a couple of years old including a washer/dryer! Home has a covered porch to stay out of the rain on those drizzly days so you can still BBQ! Good amount of pavement tucked back to park your cars and room for a boat or camper! Home has ample space and nice natural light. Mater is a larger and has 2 closets.

This is a must see! House located in the Forest Vista Estates, local schools include Skyline elementary, Lake Stevens middle school, and Cavalero mid high school and Lake Stevens High School!

We are looking for tenants that qualify with at least 3x the rent amount. No negative rental or criminal history and know how to care for a home! Move in costs are a full first months rent plus equal security deposit ($1495) pet ok case by case basis with a non refundable pet fee of $500. Please call Jennifer with Gilpin Management Services to schedule a showing! For applications go to gilpinmanagement.com find this address and click to apply! Apps for $45 per person 18 and older.

(RLNE5186508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 94th Dr SE have any available units?
1317 94th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 1317 94th Dr SE have?
Some of 1317 94th Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 94th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1317 94th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 94th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 94th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 1317 94th Dr SE offer parking?
No, 1317 94th Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 1317 94th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 94th Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 94th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 1317 94th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 1317 94th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 1317 94th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 94th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 94th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 94th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 94th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Stevens Apartments with Balconies
Lake Stevens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Stevens Apartments with Parking
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bellingham, WABremerton, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus