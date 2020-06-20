11080 22nd Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex style home is located in a great Lake Stevens location. On the main level you will find a formal living room, family room with gas fireplace, half bath, laundry room, nook area and large open kitchen with island and huge pantry. Upstairs is a full size hall bath, the 4 bedrooms and the master suite has a private master bath and walk in closet. The backyard is fully fenced and offers a deck and patio. In the backyard there is a hot tub yet we do not know if the hot tub works and operation and function of this is not guaranteed. Tenants are allowed to operate and use this at their expense and liability.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5831118)