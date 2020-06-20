All apartments in Lake Stevens
11080 22nd Place NE

11080 22nd Place Northeast · (425) 224-5516 ext. 1008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11080 22nd Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11080 22nd Place NE · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex style home is located in a great Lake Stevens location. On the main level you will find a formal living room, family room with gas fireplace, half bath, laundry room, nook area and large open kitchen with island and huge pantry. Upstairs is a full size hall bath, the 4 bedrooms and the master suite has a private master bath and walk in closet. The backyard is fully fenced and offers a deck and patio. In the backyard there is a hot tub yet we do not know if the hot tub works and operation and function of this is not guaranteed. Tenants are allowed to operate and use this at their expense and liability.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5831118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11080 22nd Place NE have any available units?
11080 22nd Place NE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11080 22nd Place NE have?
Some of 11080 22nd Place NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11080 22nd Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
11080 22nd Place NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11080 22nd Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11080 22nd Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 11080 22nd Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 11080 22nd Place NE does offer parking.
Does 11080 22nd Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11080 22nd Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11080 22nd Place NE have a pool?
No, 11080 22nd Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 11080 22nd Place NE have accessible units?
No, 11080 22nd Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11080 22nd Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11080 22nd Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11080 22nd Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11080 22nd Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
