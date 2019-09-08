All apartments in Lake Morton-Berrydale
Last updated September 8 2019 at 4:07 PM

7544 NE 303rd Street

7544 Southeast 303rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

7544 Southeast 303rd Place, Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA 98010
Lake Morton-Berrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07529010b2 ---- New photos and video to follow after it is cleaned This beautiful home is Located on a large lot in Kenmore with ample parking as well as a 2 car attached garage. You will love this large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath contemporary home. Features include hardwood throughout, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Front load washer and dryer as well as many upgrades. Schedule a showing to truly appreciate this home! Dish Washer Fridge Gas Hight Ceiling New High Efficieny Washer / Dryer Off Streeet Parking Range Stainless Steel

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

