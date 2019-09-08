7544 NE 303rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07529010b2 ---- New photos and video to follow after it is cleaned This beautiful home is Located on a large lot in Kenmore with ample parking as well as a 2 car attached garage. You will love this large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath contemporary home. Features include hardwood throughout, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Front load washer and dryer as well as many upgrades. Schedule a showing to truly appreciate this home! Dish Washer Fridge Gas Hight Ceiling New High Efficieny Washer / Dryer Off Streeet Parking Range Stainless Steel