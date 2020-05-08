29717 215th Ter Se ,

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Kent. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly.Your dream home awaits. Features include an open floor plan, stylish lighting fixtures, and hardwood-style floors. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances and charming cabinets. You’ll love the large bedrooms and spacious closets. The fenced backyard includes a patio. This home won’t last long! contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.