Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA
29717 215th Ter Se ,
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:06 AM

29717 215th Ter Se ,

29717 215th Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

29717 215th Terrace Southeast, Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA 98042
Lake Morton-Berrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Kent. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly.Your dream home awaits. Features include an open floor plan, stylish lighting fixtures, and hardwood-style floors. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances and charming cabinets. You’ll love the large bedrooms and spacious closets. The fenced backyard includes a patio. This home won’t last long! contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29717 215th Ter Se , have any available units?
29717 215th Ter Se , doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA.
What amenities does 29717 215th Ter Se , have?
Some of 29717 215th Ter Se ,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29717 215th Ter Se , currently offering any rent specials?
29717 215th Ter Se , is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29717 215th Ter Se , pet-friendly?
Yes, 29717 215th Ter Se , is pet friendly.
Does 29717 215th Ter Se , offer parking?
Yes, 29717 215th Ter Se , offers parking.
Does 29717 215th Ter Se , have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29717 215th Ter Se , offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29717 215th Ter Se , have a pool?
No, 29717 215th Ter Se , does not have a pool.
Does 29717 215th Ter Se , have accessible units?
No, 29717 215th Ter Se , does not have accessible units.
Does 29717 215th Ter Se , have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29717 215th Ter Se , has units with dishwashers.
Does 29717 215th Ter Se , have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29717 215th Ter Se , has units with air conditioning.

