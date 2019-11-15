All apartments in Lake Morton-Berrydale
21546 SE 290th Pl.
Last updated November 15 2019

21546 SE 290th Pl

21546 Southeast 290th Place · No Longer Available
Location

21546 Southeast 290th Place, Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA 98042
Lake Morton-Berrydale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Approved - Like New 3+ Bedroom 2.5 Bath Kent border Maple Valley - Application Approved - Like new recently and beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus wonderful large bonus room. Featuring new carpet, new kitchen flooring, new paint, new backyard, and new front walkway. Excellent commuting location in newer neighborhood of Adler's Cove, minutes from Lake Sawyer and Maple Valley. Spacious living room off the entry plus a beautiful open kitchen with adjacent formal dining area. Sliding glass door off the dining area to the fully fenced yard with new lawn which backs to a green space. Convenient floor plan with downstairs powder room and mud room/storage room off the two car attached garage. Three bedrooms upstairs including elegant master suite with oversized walk-in closet. Upstairs off the landing a very large bonus room is available as an extra family room or office or den. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Located just 10 minutes from Hwy 18, Costco and other Covington and Maple Valley stores and restaurants. Terms: First month rent of $2375 and refundable security deposit of $2395 for a 12-18 month lease. No smoking please. One small pet considered on a case-by-case basis with references and additional deposit. Please call Alison for an appointment to view at 206.321.3752. Please speak with Alison and see the property prior to applying. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; nonrefundable application fee $40 per adult.

(RLNE2047270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21546 SE 290th Pl have any available units?
21546 SE 290th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA.
What amenities does 21546 SE 290th Pl have?
Some of 21546 SE 290th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21546 SE 290th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
21546 SE 290th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21546 SE 290th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 21546 SE 290th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 21546 SE 290th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 21546 SE 290th Pl offers parking.
Does 21546 SE 290th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21546 SE 290th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21546 SE 290th Pl have a pool?
No, 21546 SE 290th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 21546 SE 290th Pl have accessible units?
No, 21546 SE 290th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 21546 SE 290th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 21546 SE 290th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21546 SE 290th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 21546 SE 290th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

