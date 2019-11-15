21546 SE 290th Pl.

Amenities

Application Approved - Like New 3+ Bedroom 2.5 Bath Kent border Maple Valley - Application Approved - Like new recently and beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus wonderful large bonus room. Featuring new carpet, new kitchen flooring, new paint, new backyard, and new front walkway. Excellent commuting location in newer neighborhood of Adler's Cove, minutes from Lake Sawyer and Maple Valley. Spacious living room off the entry plus a beautiful open kitchen with adjacent formal dining area. Sliding glass door off the dining area to the fully fenced yard with new lawn which backs to a green space. Convenient floor plan with downstairs powder room and mud room/storage room off the two car attached garage. Three bedrooms upstairs including elegant master suite with oversized walk-in closet. Upstairs off the landing a very large bonus room is available as an extra family room or office or den. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Located just 10 minutes from Hwy 18, Costco and other Covington and Maple Valley stores and restaurants. Terms: First month rent of $2375 and refundable security deposit of $2395 for a 12-18 month lease. No smoking please. One small pet considered on a case-by-case basis with references and additional deposit. Please call Alison for an appointment to view at 206.321.3752. Please speak with Alison and see the property prior to applying. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; nonrefundable application fee $40 per adult.



(RLNE2047270)