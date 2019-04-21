Rent Calculator
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21510 Se 299th Way
21510 Southeast 299th Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21510 Southeast 299th Way, Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA 98042
Lake Morton-Berrydale
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Room for rent - Property Id: 56568
MTM or 6 month lease option
THIS IS A ROOM FOR RENT!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56568
Property Id 56568
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4831565)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21510 Se 299th Way have any available units?
21510 Se 299th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA
.
What amenities does 21510 Se 299th Way have?
Some of 21510 Se 299th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21510 Se 299th Way currently offering any rent specials?
21510 Se 299th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21510 Se 299th Way pet-friendly?
No, 21510 Se 299th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Morton-Berrydale
.
Does 21510 Se 299th Way offer parking?
No, 21510 Se 299th Way does not offer parking.
Does 21510 Se 299th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21510 Se 299th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21510 Se 299th Way have a pool?
No, 21510 Se 299th Way does not have a pool.
Does 21510 Se 299th Way have accessible units?
No, 21510 Se 299th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21510 Se 299th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21510 Se 299th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21510 Se 299th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21510 Se 299th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
