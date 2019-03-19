All apartments in Klahanie
4181 244th PI SE

4181 244th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4181 244th Place Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

3 Bedroom Townhome In Klahanie Community! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/688ffe2002

This light filled townhome is a must see! Full kitchen & stainless steel appliances in great condition. Good size living room and dining room. A private deck completely surrounded by nature await at this two-level Klahanie townhome.

The Klahanie community has trails, lakes, tennis courts, pools, clubhouse, and parks near by. Very short drive to Metropolitan market. 10 mins to the new Sammamish community center, Trader Joe's, Safeway, Swedish Physicians, 15 minutes to Costco & Sammamish lake state park. 15- 20 minutes to Microsoft. The location can't be beat when living here.

Limited on furniture? The home is partially furnished and the all furniture can be found in the listing photos.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4657880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

