Amenities
25936 SE 39TH PL Available 11/01/19 4BR/3BA Single Family House - Issaquah
Situated on one of the larger lots in the Klahanie neighborhood, the rear yard is your private oasis. Well cared for, features include a newer 50 year comp roof, newer HardiePlank siding, double pane windows, designer paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry / mud room, walk-in closet, sprinkler system, fireplaces, & much more. This home also features a bonus room & is located in a private cul-de-sac only blocks from neighborhood parks & trail systems. Experience all Klahanie has to offer!
No Cats Allowed
