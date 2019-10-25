Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

25936 SE 39TH PL Available 11/01/19 4BR/3BA Single Family House - Issaquah - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/fqry



Situated on one of the larger lots in the Klahanie neighborhood, the rear yard is your private oasis. Well cared for, features include a newer 50 year comp roof, newer HardiePlank siding, double pane windows, designer paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry / mud room, walk-in closet, sprinkler system, fireplaces, & much more. This home also features a bonus room & is located in a private cul-de-sac only blocks from neighborhood parks & trail systems. Experience all Klahanie has to offer!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3424900)