All apartments in Klahanie
Find more places like 25936 SE 39TH PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Klahanie, WA
/
25936 SE 39TH PL
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

25936 SE 39TH PL

25936 Southeast 39th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Klahanie
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25936 Southeast 39th Place, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
25936 SE 39TH PL Available 11/01/19 4BR/3BA Single Family House - Issaquah - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/fqry

Situated on one of the larger lots in the Klahanie neighborhood, the rear yard is your private oasis. Well cared for, features include a newer 50 year comp roof, newer HardiePlank siding, double pane windows, designer paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry / mud room, walk-in closet, sprinkler system, fireplaces, & much more. This home also features a bonus room & is located in a private cul-de-sac only blocks from neighborhood parks & trail systems. Experience all Klahanie has to offer!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3424900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25936 SE 39TH PL have any available units?
25936 SE 39TH PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 25936 SE 39TH PL have?
Some of 25936 SE 39TH PL's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25936 SE 39TH PL currently offering any rent specials?
25936 SE 39TH PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25936 SE 39TH PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 25936 SE 39TH PL is pet friendly.
Does 25936 SE 39TH PL offer parking?
No, 25936 SE 39TH PL does not offer parking.
Does 25936 SE 39TH PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25936 SE 39TH PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25936 SE 39TH PL have a pool?
No, 25936 SE 39TH PL does not have a pool.
Does 25936 SE 39TH PL have accessible units?
No, 25936 SE 39TH PL does not have accessible units.
Does 25936 SE 39TH PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 25936 SE 39TH PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25936 SE 39TH PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 25936 SE 39TH PL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Klahanie 2 BedroomsKlahanie Apartments with Garage
Klahanie Apartments with PoolKlahanie Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Klahanie Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WA
Lake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College