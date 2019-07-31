Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

25724 SE 40th St Available 08/05/19 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Sought After Klahanie, Issaquah - Beautiful, light, bright home w/ flat, fenced yard on a cul-de-sac.4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Upgrades incl brand new furnace, H20 heater, garage doors, remodeled 5 piece master ba, granite t/o. Super close to all the Klahanie amenities: pool, tennis courts, walking trail, shopping, + award-winning Issaquah schools, not to mention the Park + Ride and public transit so it?s an easy commute to Bellevue or Seattle.

Issaquah SD - Challenger Elem, Beaver Lake Middle & Skyline High.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for lawn care. No smoking and pets allowed with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. $40 application fee per adult and apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



(RLNE3438119)