Home
/
Klahanie, WA
/
25724 SE 40th St
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

25724 SE 40th St

25724 Southeast 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

25724 Southeast 40th Street, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
25724 SE 40th St Available 08/05/19 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Sought After Klahanie, Issaquah - Beautiful, light, bright home w/ flat, fenced yard on a cul-de-sac.4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Upgrades incl brand new furnace, H20 heater, garage doors, remodeled 5 piece master ba, granite t/o. Super close to all the Klahanie amenities: pool, tennis courts, walking trail, shopping, + award-winning Issaquah schools, not to mention the Park + Ride and public transit so it?s an easy commute to Bellevue or Seattle.
Issaquah SD - Challenger Elem, Beaver Lake Middle & Skyline High.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for lawn care. No smoking and pets allowed with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. $40 application fee per adult and apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE3438119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25724 SE 40th St have any available units?
25724 SE 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 25724 SE 40th St have?
Some of 25724 SE 40th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25724 SE 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
25724 SE 40th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25724 SE 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 25724 SE 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 25724 SE 40th St offer parking?
Yes, 25724 SE 40th St offers parking.
Does 25724 SE 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25724 SE 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25724 SE 40th St have a pool?
Yes, 25724 SE 40th St has a pool.
Does 25724 SE 40th St have accessible units?
No, 25724 SE 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 25724 SE 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 25724 SE 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25724 SE 40th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 25724 SE 40th St does not have units with air conditioning.
