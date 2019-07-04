26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage lobby

Downtown Kingston....walk to the Seattle fast ferry - Enjoy the privacy and quiet surroundings of this well established and mature downtown Kingston Condo complex. There is a secured entrance, welcoming main lobby and elevator access to this second floor view unit. This large open, sunny and bright South facing condo looks directly and the water, the city lights and the ferry dock which is just a quick 5 minute walk away. One bedroom is perfectly established as a home office space with handy built in desk area and a handy Murphy bed for those guest sleep overs. The master has an en suite bath and private access to the enclosed sunny enclosed porch. All of the appliances are included along with secured garage parking for one car and one additional uncovered space and a private secured storage area.

No Pets Allowed



