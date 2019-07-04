All apartments in Kingston
26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205

26291 NE Pennsylvania Ave · No Longer Available
Location

26291 NE Pennsylvania Ave, Kingston, WA 98346

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Downtown Kingston....walk to the Seattle fast ferry - Enjoy the privacy and quiet surroundings of this well established and mature downtown Kingston Condo complex. There is a secured entrance, welcoming main lobby and elevator access to this second floor view unit. This large open, sunny and bright South facing condo looks directly and the water, the city lights and the ferry dock which is just a quick 5 minute walk away. One bedroom is perfectly established as a home office space with handy built in desk area and a handy Murphy bed for those guest sleep overs. The master has an en suite bath and private access to the enclosed sunny enclosed porch. All of the appliances are included along with secured garage parking for one car and one additional uncovered space and a private secured storage area.
Call today for a tour of this peaceful property.

Bobbi Neal
BobbiNeal@Windermere.com
360-271-5407

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4967639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 have any available units?
26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingston, WA.
What amenities does 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 have?
Some of 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 currently offering any rent specials?
26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 pet-friendly?
No, 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingston.
Does 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 offer parking?
Yes, 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 offers parking.
Does 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 have a pool?
No, 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 does not have a pool.
Does 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 have accessible units?
No, 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 26291 Pennsylvania Avenue NE #205 does not have units with air conditioning.
