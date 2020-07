Amenities

Great Home in Downtown Kingston - Must see this 3 bdrm 2.5 bth tri-level in great location. Very private at the end of the road. Close to town and ferry. 2 car garage with opener. Large insulated storage area. All appliances, including front load washer and dryer. Large yard with fruit trees, sprinkler system and maintained by owner. Small pets okay with owner approval and $500 deposit. Available 9/15/2019. Please call Geri at (360) 662-8870 for a viewing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4440984)