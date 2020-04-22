All apartments in Kingston
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

25867 Arklow Place NE

25867 Arklow Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

25867 Arklow Place Northeast, Kingston, WA 98346

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
25867 Arklow Place NE Available 05/01/20 Kingston Gem Available Now - Lovely home in newer Kingston community (Drew's Glen) just minutes from the ferry. New flooring in the living room, open concept kitchen and vaulted ceilings. The master suite is on the main floor with a dedicated bathroom. There is a separate half bath for guests across from the laundry area with washer/dryer included. The one car garage allows you to enter into the main floor of the home. There is a loft/office space at the top of the stairs plus 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level and a full bath. Enjoy living in a pedestrian friendly community close to town, walking trails, parks, marina, schools & more. Pets negotiable with additional security deposit and owner approval.
Tenant must carry liability insurance.
Application process is online at windermereforrent.com

Dawn Clay 360-271-1895
dawnclay@windermere.com

(RLNE4305335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25867 Arklow Place NE have any available units?
25867 Arklow Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingston, WA.
Is 25867 Arklow Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
25867 Arklow Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25867 Arklow Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25867 Arklow Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 25867 Arklow Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 25867 Arklow Place NE offers parking.
Does 25867 Arklow Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25867 Arklow Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25867 Arklow Place NE have a pool?
No, 25867 Arklow Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 25867 Arklow Place NE have accessible units?
No, 25867 Arklow Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 25867 Arklow Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25867 Arklow Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25867 Arklow Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25867 Arklow Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.

