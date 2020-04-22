Amenities

25867 Arklow Place NE Available 05/01/20 Kingston Gem Available Now - Lovely home in newer Kingston community (Drew's Glen) just minutes from the ferry. New flooring in the living room, open concept kitchen and vaulted ceilings. The master suite is on the main floor with a dedicated bathroom. There is a separate half bath for guests across from the laundry area with washer/dryer included. The one car garage allows you to enter into the main floor of the home. There is a loft/office space at the top of the stairs plus 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level and a full bath. Enjoy living in a pedestrian friendly community close to town, walking trails, parks, marina, schools & more. Pets negotiable with additional security deposit and owner approval.

Tenant must carry liability insurance.

Application process is online at windermereforrent.com



Dawn Clay 360-271-1895

dawnclay@windermere.com



(RLNE4305335)