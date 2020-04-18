All apartments in Kingston
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

10872 NE Hoot Owl Way

10872 Northeast Hoot Owl Way · No Longer Available
Location

10872 Northeast Hoot Owl Way, Kingston, WA 98346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Down a quiet country lane....but walking distance to the Kingston Ferry! - This darling cedar shingled 4 bedroom craftsman home sites perfectly atop a sunny knoll, surrounded by just the right amount of gorgeous cedar trees to create a peaceful home base. Close enough to walk to the Kingston ferry dock if you are up for a little stroll. Have the ease of living in town without the crowd. This cozy home has gorgeous plantation shutters throughout the main floor family, dinning and living room, an en suite master and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Pet friendly with approval and additional deposits.
Call for viewing options. Covid guidelines in place.
Bobbi Neal 360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com

(RLNE5697277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way have any available units?
10872 NE Hoot Owl Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingston, WA.
Is 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way currently offering any rent specials?
10872 NE Hoot Owl Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way is pet friendly.
Does 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way offer parking?
Yes, 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way offers parking.
Does 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way have a pool?
No, 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way does not have a pool.
Does 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way have accessible units?
No, 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10872 NE Hoot Owl Way does not have units with air conditioning.

