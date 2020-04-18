10872 NE Hoot Owl Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Down a quiet country lane....but walking distance to the Kingston Ferry! - This darling cedar shingled 4 bedroom craftsman home sites perfectly atop a sunny knoll, surrounded by just the right amount of gorgeous cedar trees to create a peaceful home base. Close enough to walk to the Kingston ferry dock if you are up for a little stroll. Have the ease of living in town without the crowd. This cozy home has gorgeous plantation shutters throughout the main floor family, dinning and living room, an en suite master and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Pet friendly with approval and additional deposits.

Call for viewing options. Covid guidelines in place.

Bobbi Neal 360-271-5407

bobbineal@windermere.com

windermereforrent.com



(RLNE5697277)