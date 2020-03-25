10715 Northeast Rhody Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Kingston. Minutes to the Kingston Ferry Terminal, local shops and dining, this is a must see home! Kitchen features quartz countertops, ample cabinet space, under cabinet lighting, and stainless steel appliances - including microwave! Cozy living room with propane gas log fireplace, and small patio. Open concept main floor with all bedrooms, loft space and stacked washer and dryer upstairs. Spacious master bedroom has great natural light, features a walk in closet and full bath en suite. 2nd bedroom and additional full bath off of loft. One car garage, limited community parking. This is a no pet home. There is a $100 per month charge in lieu of a water and sewer bill. This home will be managed by the homeowner after tenant placement. Call today or use the link below to schedule a viewing.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 3/27/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.