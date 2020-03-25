All apartments in Kingston
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:30 PM

10715 Northeast Rhody Way

10715 Northeast Rhody Way · No Longer Available
Location

10715 Northeast Rhody Way, Kingston, WA 98346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Lovely 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Kingston. Minutes to the Kingston Ferry Terminal, local shops and dining, this is a must see home! Kitchen features quartz countertops, ample cabinet space, under cabinet lighting, and stainless steel appliances - including microwave! Cozy living room with propane gas log fireplace, and small patio. Open concept main floor with all bedrooms, loft space and stacked washer and dryer upstairs. Spacious master bedroom has great natural light, features a walk in closet and full bath en suite. 2nd bedroom and additional full bath off of loft. One car garage, limited community parking. This is a no pet home. There is a $100 per month charge in lieu of a water and sewer bill. This home will be managed by the homeowner after tenant placement. Call today or use the link below to schedule a viewing.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 3/27/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

