Kamden Court & Terrace
Kamden Court & Terrace

30 North Sheppard Place · (509) 872-5084
Location

30 North Sheppard Place, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kamden Court & Terrace.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: 1 spot per unit.
Storage Details: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kamden Court & Terrace have any available units?
Kamden Court & Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennewick, WA.
What amenities does Kamden Court & Terrace have?
Some of Kamden Court & Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kamden Court & Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Kamden Court & Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kamden Court & Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Kamden Court & Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Kamden Court & Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Kamden Court & Terrace offers parking.
Does Kamden Court & Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kamden Court & Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kamden Court & Terrace have a pool?
No, Kamden Court & Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Kamden Court & Terrace have accessible units?
No, Kamden Court & Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Kamden Court & Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Kamden Court & Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kamden Court & Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, Kamden Court & Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
