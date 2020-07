Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Newly Renovated Central Kennewick Location - This newly renovated 3-bedroom 1-bathroom single family home features new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and new carpets in the bedrooms. With ample closet and storage space throughout, as well as all brand new counters and cabinets in kitchen with all new appliances. The home includes a spacious back and front fenced yard (yard care included and provided by owner) and a storage shed in front with plenty of space for parking.



Water and sewer are included in the monthly rental amount.



Small dogs possible upon owner approval.



This property is only available through Real Property Management Tri Cities.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5881654)