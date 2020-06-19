All apartments in Kennewick
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3608 W 19th Ct

3608 West 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3608 West 19th Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99338

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3608 W. 19th Court, Kennewick - Yardcare included with rent - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.

Cozy 3 bed 2 bath duplex built in 2007. Features: Central AC and heat, Fridge, Microwave, Garbage disposal, dishwasher, stove, laundry hook ups, double car garage and fenced backyard, . Tenant responsible for all utilities. Yard care is included with rent. Located in a CCR neighbordhood. No pets, No students.

Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4334549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 W 19th Ct have any available units?
3608 W 19th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennewick, WA.
What amenities does 3608 W 19th Ct have?
Some of 3608 W 19th Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 W 19th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3608 W 19th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 W 19th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3608 W 19th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennewick.
Does 3608 W 19th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3608 W 19th Ct does offer parking.
Does 3608 W 19th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 W 19th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 W 19th Ct have a pool?
No, 3608 W 19th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3608 W 19th Ct have accessible units?
No, 3608 W 19th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 W 19th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 W 19th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3608 W 19th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3608 W 19th Ct has units with air conditioning.
