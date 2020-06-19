3608 W 19th Ct

Amenities

3608 W. 19th Court, Kennewick - Yardcare included with rent - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.



Cozy 3 bed 2 bath duplex built in 2007. Features: Central AC and heat, Fridge, Microwave, Garbage disposal, dishwasher, stove, laundry hook ups, double car garage and fenced backyard, . Tenant responsible for all utilities. Yard care is included with rent. Located in a CCR neighbordhood. No pets, No students.



Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



No Pets Allowed



