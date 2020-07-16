All apartments in Kennewick
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

2918 S Ledbetter Pl

2918 South Ledbetter Place · (509) 735-0165
Location

2918 South Ledbetter Place, Kennewick, WA 99337
The Heights at Canyon Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2918 S Ledbetter Pl · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2276 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2918 S Ledbetter Pl - House on cul-de-sac in Canyon Lakes. High ceilings in living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, ½ bath on main floor with an office. Master bathroom has soaking tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet with lots of shelving. Huge deck in fenced backyard. Double car garage. The kitchen cabinets will be painted. Sorry no pets. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2056168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 S Ledbetter Pl have any available units?
2918 S Ledbetter Pl has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2918 S Ledbetter Pl have?
Some of 2918 S Ledbetter Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 S Ledbetter Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2918 S Ledbetter Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 S Ledbetter Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2918 S Ledbetter Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennewick.
Does 2918 S Ledbetter Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2918 S Ledbetter Pl offers parking.
Does 2918 S Ledbetter Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 S Ledbetter Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 S Ledbetter Pl have a pool?
No, 2918 S Ledbetter Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2918 S Ledbetter Pl have accessible units?
No, 2918 S Ledbetter Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 S Ledbetter Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 S Ledbetter Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 S Ledbetter Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2918 S Ledbetter Pl has units with air conditioning.
