Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2918 S Ledbetter Pl - House on cul-de-sac in Canyon Lakes. High ceilings in living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, ½ bath on main floor with an office. Master bathroom has soaking tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet with lots of shelving. Huge deck in fenced backyard. Double car garage. The kitchen cabinets will be painted. Sorry no pets. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2056168)