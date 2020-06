Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2308 W 37th ave Available 04/20/20 South Kennewick home - This home will be move in ready by Mid April. Located off of 36th and Ely this home is a quick commute to the freeway systems including 395 and I-82. Upon entry you have the formal living room that has a step down and has a white stone wood burning fireplace that is situated in the corner and has new wood floors. Off the living room you have the dining room with a large window to allow ample natural light. The kitchen is directly to the right of the dining area and has ample storage as well as pantry storage and overlooks the second living area that also has new flooring and has access to the back yard through the slider. All three bedrooms are down the hallway as well as the main bath. The master suite has a 3/4 ensuite as well.!! The backyard is fully fenced with underground sprinklers and mature trees that provide ample shade for outdoor festivities. There is also a covered patio area.!! This home is only available through Real Property Management Tri-Cities. One pet possible upon owner approval.



(RLNE5629924)