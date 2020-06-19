All apartments in Kennewick
Find more places like 216 S Belfair Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennewick, WA
/
216 S Belfair Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:37 PM

216 S Belfair Street

216 South Belfair Street · (425) 343-3040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennewick
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

216 South Belfair Street, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spring has sprung early with this three bedroom MOVE-IN READY 2009 year built one story home has an OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN. The 1,677 sq ft layout allows much privacy on one side of the home for the spacious master bedroom suite which includes TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS and the adjoining big 5-piece master bathroom has the upgraded ceramic tile flooring is s roomy and relaxing corner jetted tub can create a nice end to a long day. Some features a buyer would truly appreciate is A/C heat pump, vaulted ceilings, newer wide planked wood flooring, updated white wood trim, & designer color interior pain throughout The white kitchen cabinetry offers a comfortable and classy vibe, with eating space, recessed lighting, glass tile backsplash, walk-in pantry & ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. The dining right is much a part of the flow of the home. On the other side of the home includes two over sized bedrooms and another full size bathroom. Laundry roo, has cabinets with added space for storage. The 8,067 sq ft corner lot gives additional gated parking space for a boat or an RV. The attached extended two car garage is located on the side an has an accessible door to the backyard. The fully fenced backyard has a great combination of patio and trex deck entertaining/ bbq space with ample lawn area. This home wont last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 S Belfair Street have any available units?
216 S Belfair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennewick, WA.
What amenities does 216 S Belfair Street have?
Some of 216 S Belfair Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 S Belfair Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 S Belfair Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 S Belfair Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 S Belfair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennewick.
Does 216 S Belfair Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 S Belfair Street does offer parking.
Does 216 S Belfair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 S Belfair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 S Belfair Street have a pool?
No, 216 S Belfair Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 S Belfair Street have accessible units?
No, 216 S Belfair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 S Belfair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 S Belfair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 S Belfair Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 S Belfair Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 216 S Belfair Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy
Kennewick, WA 99336
Crown Village
445 N Volland St
Kennewick, WA 99336

Similar Pages

Kennewick 1 BedroomsKennewick 2 Bedrooms
Kennewick Apartments with BalconyKennewick Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennewick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAPasco, WAWalla Walla, WA
Hermiston, ORCollege Place, WA
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity