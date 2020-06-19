216 S Belfair Street

Amenities

Spring has sprung early with this three bedroom MOVE-IN READY 2009 year built one story home has an OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN. The 1,677 sq ft layout allows much privacy on one side of the home for the spacious master bedroom suite which includes TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS and the adjoining big 5-piece master bathroom has the upgraded ceramic tile flooring is s roomy and relaxing corner jetted tub can create a nice end to a long day. Some features a buyer would truly appreciate is A/C heat pump, vaulted ceilings, newer wide planked wood flooring, updated white wood trim, & designer color interior pain throughout The white kitchen cabinetry offers a comfortable and classy vibe, with eating space, recessed lighting, glass tile backsplash, walk-in pantry & ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. The dining right is much a part of the flow of the home. On the other side of the home includes two over sized bedrooms and another full size bathroom. Laundry roo, has cabinets with added space for storage. The 8,067 sq ft corner lot gives additional gated parking space for a boat or an RV. The attached extended two car garage is located on the side an has an accessible door to the backyard. The fully fenced backyard has a great combination of patio and trex deck entertaining/ bbq space with ample lawn area. This home wont last.