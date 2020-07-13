Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 AM

274 Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Issaquah apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
North Issaquah
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
33 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Talus
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Greenwood Point
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,788
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
20 Units Available
North Issaquah
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
14 Units Available
North Issaquah
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1572 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Gilman
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Gilman
Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,312
1207 sqft
Stupendous choice for lovers of the outdoors with three national parks nearby. Complex allows dogs and cats. Sauna, hot tub, pool and gym available for residents. Units contain washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
3 Units Available
Gilman
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-90, 405 Bellevue and more. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry and garbage disposal. Community includes courtyard, gym, pool table and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Talus
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive, Issaquah, WA
Studio
$1,790
1058 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
2629 sqft
Close to Downtown Seattle and I-90. A smaller, quiet community with garages, outdoor activities, and off-street parking. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors, full kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Gilman
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 2 at 07:48pm
4 Units Available
Squak Mountain
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
930 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Issaquah
5207 238th Ln SE
5207 238th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1154 sqft
5207 238th Ln SE Available 07/15/20 Great 2BR/2BA Issaquah Condo. Perfect Location! - Lovely Summerhill Village 2nd floor condo. Beautifully maintained community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Issaquah Highlands
2315 NE Natalie Way
2315 Northeast Natalie Way, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1669 sqft
Bring your suitcase & linens and move in by July 18th! Tastefully furnished 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Olde Town
700 Front St S Unit B108
700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1035 sqft
***Price Reduced*** - ........ Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Olde Town
240 SE Donnelly Ln
240 Southeast Donnelly Lane, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1090 sqft
Available 05/01/20 This 1913 Historic Cozy Cottage is a jewel & won't last on market long! 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice storage and lots of off street parking. Fenced flat lot sets up with partial city view at back through tree lined belt of privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Issaquah Highlands
1011 10th Ave NE
1011 10th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
1804 sqft
Issaquah Townhome at the Brownstone - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1eabfa051 The Brownstone in Issaquah Highlands Townhome.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Olde Town
700 Front Street S, A201
700 Front Street South, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is within walking distance to downtown Issaquah where you can enjoy the galleries, dining, wine bars, and shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Montreux
5000 NW Village Park Dr. #A-101
5000 Northwest Village Park Drive, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Rambler Style 1-Bedroom Condo In Gorgeous Setting at Montreux!! - It doesn't get much more convenient or beautiful than the stunning Montreux neighborhood!! Meander up the hill through the woods to find this very unique one bedroom condo,

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Issaquah
5323 236th Pl SE Unit 26-2
5323 236th Place Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1293 sqft
5323 236th Pl SE Unit 26-2 Available 08/08/20 Summerhill Village Townhome - Available 8/8! Lovely townhome for lease in desirable Summerhill Village! This pristine and well appointed home welcomes you in and invites you to stay! The open and

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Providence Point
4109 224TH LN SE Apt #313
4109 224th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Gorgeous TOP floor, 2 beds in GATED 55+ COMMUNITY - Property Id: 316110 Gorgeous TOP floor, light-filled END unit, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1,276 Sq Ft., 1 parking garage.
Results within 1 mile of Issaquah
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
16 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Issaquah, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Issaquah apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

