5798 Mutiny Bay Rd

Bring Your Canoes and Kayaks, This Home has Beach Rights! - Lovingly cared for three bedroom and two bath home in Mutiny Bay! A stones throw from the beach right outside your door!. Knotty pine interior, new carpet, flooring and paint and remodeled bathroom. Huge wrap around deck..vintage spiral staircase and one bedroom on the lower level with private entrance. Small office space at the top of the staircase leads to a large kitchen/living room combo with wood stove. Lots of windows brings in good light and kitchen with plenty of cabinets!. Fruit trees and a gorgeous property with huge shade tree! Owner pays for periodic seasonal mowing. This home must be seen to fully appreciate its location! Covered carport, small garage for storage. Sorry no cats but small dogs are case by case with an additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Washer and dryer included. Call for an appointment today to view this home!.



(RLNE5133136)