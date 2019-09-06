All apartments in Island County
5798 Mutiny Bay Rd

5798 Mutiny Bay Road · No Longer Available
5798 Mutiny Bay Road, Island County, WA 98249

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
carport
parking
garage
pet friendly
Bring Your Canoes and Kayaks, This Home has Beach Rights! - Lovingly cared for three bedroom and two bath home in Mutiny Bay! A stones throw from the beach right outside your door!. Knotty pine interior, new carpet, flooring and paint and remodeled bathroom. Huge wrap around deck..vintage spiral staircase and one bedroom on the lower level with private entrance. Small office space at the top of the staircase leads to a large kitchen/living room combo with wood stove. Lots of windows brings in good light and kitchen with plenty of cabinets!. Fruit trees and a gorgeous property with huge shade tree! Owner pays for periodic seasonal mowing. This home must be seen to fully appreciate its location! Covered carport, small garage for storage. Sorry no cats but small dogs are case by case with an additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Washer and dryer included. Call for an appointment today to view this home!.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5133136)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd have any available units?
5798 Mutiny Bay Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Island County, WA.
What amenities does 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd have?
Some of 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5798 Mutiny Bay Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd offers parking.
Does 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd have a pool?
No, 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd have accessible units?
No, 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5798 Mutiny Bay Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
