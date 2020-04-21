3245 Venturi Way - Studio

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Attached, cute and private studio available for a single occupant in Langley, WA. Close to downtown Langley, ferry and local grocery stores. 1 bedroom, 1 large bathroom and an extra bedroom that can be used for a living room or office. The unit does not have a proper kitchen but a hotplate, microwave and small refrigerator is provided. Perfect if you need a break from roommates or if you are tired of living in mom and dad's basement.

Located at the end of the Whidbey Airpark off Crawford Road. Walk to Mukilteo Coffee Roasters. Short bike ride or drive to downtown Langley. There are several units on the property including the owner's office. Credit check and background check, application fee, first months rent and security deposit required. Small pets considered on a case by case basis and typically for an additional rent fee and deposit. Thank you for your interest.