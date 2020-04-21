All apartments in Island County
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:30 PM

3245 Venturi Way - Studio

3245 Venturi Way · (206) 651-5008
Location

3245 Venturi Way, Island County, WA 98260

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Attached, cute and private studio available for a single occupant in Langley, WA. Close to downtown Langley, ferry and local grocery stores. 1 bedroom, 1 large bathroom and an extra bedroom that can be used for a living room or office. The unit does not have a proper kitchen but a hotplate, microwave and small refrigerator is provided. Perfect if you need a break from roommates or if you are tired of living in mom and dad's basement.
Located at the end of the Whidbey Airpark off Crawford Road. Walk to Mukilteo Coffee Roasters. Short bike ride or drive to downtown Langley. There are several units on the property including the owner's office. Credit check and background check, application fee, first months rent and security deposit required. Small pets considered on a case by case basis and typically for an additional rent fee and deposit. Thank you for your interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Venturi Way - Studio have any available units?
3245 Venturi Way - Studio has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3245 Venturi Way - Studio have?
Some of 3245 Venturi Way - Studio's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Venturi Way - Studio currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Venturi Way - Studio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Venturi Way - Studio pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 Venturi Way - Studio is pet friendly.
Does 3245 Venturi Way - Studio offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Venturi Way - Studio offers parking.
Does 3245 Venturi Way - Studio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Venturi Way - Studio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Venturi Way - Studio have a pool?
No, 3245 Venturi Way - Studio does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Venturi Way - Studio have accessible units?
No, 3245 Venturi Way - Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Venturi Way - Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Venturi Way - Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3245 Venturi Way - Studio have units with air conditioning?
No, 3245 Venturi Way - Studio does not have units with air conditioning.
