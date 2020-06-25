All apartments in Island County
1196 Nimitz Dr.
1196 Nimitz Dr.

1196 Nimitz Drive · No Longer Available
1196 Nimitz Drive, Island County, WA 98239

pool
clubhouse
fireplace
fireplace
clubhouse
pool
3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Admirals Cove - This 3 Bed 2 Bath home is located in one of Whidbey's coveted communities in Admirals Cove. With this home you can enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, and private beach access. Attached spacious sunroom. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, bar area, and a built in desk with storage. Propane fireplace in the spacious living room. Newly installed Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and gorgeous large windows throughout the home. 25-30 minutes to NAS Whidbey. Water additional 16.67 per month plus overages. No pets. For more information please email laney@windermere.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656112)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1196 Nimitz Dr. have any available units?
1196 Nimitz Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Island County, WA.
Is 1196 Nimitz Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1196 Nimitz Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1196 Nimitz Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1196 Nimitz Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Island County.
Does 1196 Nimitz Dr. offer parking?
No, 1196 Nimitz Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1196 Nimitz Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1196 Nimitz Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1196 Nimitz Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1196 Nimitz Dr. has a pool.
Does 1196 Nimitz Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1196 Nimitz Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1196 Nimitz Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1196 Nimitz Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1196 Nimitz Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1196 Nimitz Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
