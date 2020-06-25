1196 Nimitz Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse pool

3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Admirals Cove - This 3 Bed 2 Bath home is located in one of Whidbey's coveted communities in Admirals Cove. With this home you can enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, and private beach access. Attached spacious sunroom. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, bar area, and a built in desk with storage. Propane fireplace in the spacious living room. Newly installed Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and gorgeous large windows throughout the home. 25-30 minutes to NAS Whidbey. Water additional 16.67 per month plus overages. No pets. For more information please email laney@windermere.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4656112)