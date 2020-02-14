33688 Hood Canal Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access sauna

Furnished Short Term Kingston Rental Home with Gorgeous Water & Mountains Hood Canal Views - This beautiful furnished home is available in the Hansville area. Shorter term leases available - 3 month min considered max term through August 2020.. Home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, sauna, downstairs family room, gorgeous views of Hood Canal from almost every room of this house, nice large deck, open kitchen-dining room-living room floor plan along with an spacious loft. Carport and driveway parking available on this private lot. Landscaping is included in the rent. Pets negotiable with owner and pet screening approval along with an additional $500.00 refundable deposit per approved pet. All utilities & WI-fi is a flat $350.00 monthly charge for tenants.



(RLNE3775948)