Hansville, WA
33688 Hood Canal Drive NE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

33688 Hood Canal Drive NE

33688 Hood Canal Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

33688 Hood Canal Drive Northeast, Hansville, WA 98346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
sauna
internet access
furnished
Furnished Short Term Kingston Rental Home with Gorgeous Water & Mountains Hood Canal Views - This beautiful furnished home is available in the Hansville area. Shorter term leases available - 3 month min considered max term through August 2020.. Home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, sauna, downstairs family room, gorgeous views of Hood Canal from almost every room of this house, nice large deck, open kitchen-dining room-living room floor plan along with an spacious loft. Carport and driveway parking available on this private lot. Landscaping is included in the rent. Pets negotiable with owner and pet screening approval along with an additional $500.00 refundable deposit per approved pet. All utilities & WI-fi is a flat $350.00 monthly charge for tenants.

(RLNE3775948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE have any available units?
33688 Hood Canal Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hansville, WA.
What amenities does 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE have?
Some of 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
33688 Hood Canal Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE offers parking.
Does 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE have a pool?
No, 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 33688 Hood Canal Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
