Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Graham, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1658 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Graham
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Hill
5 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,016
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Rollingbay
45 Units Available
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
17814 75th Ave E
17814 75th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1064 sqft
Edgewater at South Hill townhome in Puyallup ! 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms and 3 stories. - Multilevel Condo Town-home in Edgewater Townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,308
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Hill
2 Units Available
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
19632 19th Ave Ct E
19632 19th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2655 sqft
19632 19th Ave Ct E Available 07/05/20 Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13165 176th Ave E
13165 176th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,549
Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
Elk Plain
1 Unit Available
4615 205th Street Court East
4615 205th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2901 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Spanaway! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2424 sqft
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
10406 140th Street Court East
10406 140th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1479 sqft
79 Available 04/17/20 Quiet Culdesac, Spacious and Tidy Home - w/s/g included in rent! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a one-car garage plus parking for two outside.
Results within 10 miles of Graham
Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
18 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,262
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland
8 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1025 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland
3 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1584 sqft
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
City Guide for Graham, WA

"Washington my home / Whereever I may roam / This is my land, my native land" From "Washington, My Home" by Helen Davis

Washington is home to the city of Graham, located an hour south of Seattle. And Graham is home to a population has been steadily increasing in the last 10 years. Fortunately (or unfortunately, maybe), this city's traffic and urban sprawl hasn't reached the level of Seattle and other large cities. Mountains and lakes are still very much a part of the landscape here, and you don't have to compete with millions of people on the road. If that sounds like the good life to you, it's time to commence the apartment search. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Graham, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Graham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

