All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like 4917 Baltic Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
4917 Baltic Street Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4917 Baltic Street Northwest

4917 Baltic St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4917 Baltic St, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Harbor Hill -- Gig Harbor's coveted neighborhood. This brilliantly designed floorplan offers the wow factor while also maintaining a warm and inviting nature. You'll enjoy the chef's kitchen, open and spacious layout and the vibrant community around you. Minutes from 16, YMCA and the hottest shopping areas Gig Harbor has to offer. Entertain and delight or take in some time for relaxation. 12 month lease, pets case by case. Available 11/14/2018.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Baltic Street Northwest have any available units?
4917 Baltic Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
Is 4917 Baltic Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Baltic Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Baltic Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4917 Baltic Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4917 Baltic Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 4917 Baltic Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Baltic Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Baltic Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Baltic Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 4917 Baltic Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Baltic Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4917 Baltic Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Baltic Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Baltic Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 Baltic Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 Baltic Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 BedroomsGig Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Gig Harbor Apartments with BalconyGig Harbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gig Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
Steilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College