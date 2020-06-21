4917 Baltic Street Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Harbor Hill -- Gig Harbor's coveted neighborhood. This brilliantly designed floorplan offers the wow factor while also maintaining a warm and inviting nature. You'll enjoy the chef's kitchen, open and spacious layout and the vibrant community around you. Minutes from 16, YMCA and the hottest shopping areas Gig Harbor has to offer. Entertain and delight or take in some time for relaxation. 12 month lease, pets case by case. Available 11/14/2018.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.