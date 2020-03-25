All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like
4124 Moonlight Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
4124 Moonlight Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

4124 Moonlight Ct

4124 Moonlight Ct · (360) 874-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4124 Moonlight Ct, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4124 Moonlight Ct · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious Two-story in Harbor Hill - Immaculate four-bedroom home in the Harbor Hills community in Gig Harbor. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counters, open concept living space, large double sliders for ample light, three bathrooms, covered outdoor patio, plumbed outdoor gas line, on-demand hot water, and fully fenced backyard.

Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. Positive Rental, Credit, & Employment History Required. Available: May 8, 2020.

**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**

(RLNE5757183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4124 Moonlight Ct have any available units?
4124 Moonlight Ct has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4124 Moonlight Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Moonlight Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Moonlight Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4124 Moonlight Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 4124 Moonlight Ct offer parking?
No, 4124 Moonlight Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4124 Moonlight Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Moonlight Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Moonlight Ct have a pool?
No, 4124 Moonlight Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Moonlight Ct have accessible units?
No, 4124 Moonlight Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Moonlight Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Moonlight Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 Moonlight Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4124 Moonlight Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 BedroomsGig Harbor 2 BedroomsGig Harbor Apartments with BalconyGig Harbor Apartments with Washer-DryerGig Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College