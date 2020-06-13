72 Apartments for rent in Frederickson, WA with balcony
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 59
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 75
1 of 19
1 of 36
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 9
1 of 53
1 of 34
Frederickson loves its sawmills. In fact, the town's current moniker and original name ( Salcich Junction) both come from the names of influential sawmill aficionados in the early 20th Century. The change in name is indicative of the town's evolution of industry.
Sawmills were the driving force in founding what is now Frederickson, WA. But In March of 1931, a large fire left the sawmill - and the town - in a state of disrepair. With the jobs gone, most of the residents left and the post office - which opened a decade prior and was busy ushering packages to Tacoma - closed its doors. In 1968, with the town's logging industry long in the rear view mirror, the Port of Tacoma decided to revive Frederickson by turning it into an industrial area, and to do so bought up around 600 acres of land. Notorious flying-machine manufacturer Boeing opened a new skin and spar plant in the town in 1992 and the area has been growing really, really fast ever since. Census data show that the population of this town has more than tripled from 2000-2010. Out of the ashes of a long-gone logging town rises a booming industrial area. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Frederickson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.