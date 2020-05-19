All apartments in Frederickson
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

4615 205th Street Court East

4615 205th Street Court East · (206) 203-5493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4615 205th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA 98387
Elk Plain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Spanaway! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 205th Street Court East have any available units?
4615 205th Street Court East has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4615 205th Street Court East currently offering any rent specials?
4615 205th Street Court East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 205th Street Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 205th Street Court East is pet friendly.
Does 4615 205th Street Court East offer parking?
No, 4615 205th Street Court East does not offer parking.
Does 4615 205th Street Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 205th Street Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 205th Street Court East have a pool?
No, 4615 205th Street Court East does not have a pool.
Does 4615 205th Street Court East have accessible units?
No, 4615 205th Street Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 205th Street Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 205th Street Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 205th Street Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 205th Street Court East does not have units with air conditioning.
