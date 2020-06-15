17814 75th Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage guest parking

Edgewater at South Hill townhome in Puyallup ! 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms and 3 stories. - Multilevel Condo Town-home in Edgewater Townhouse. READY FOR MOVE IN ON 6/8/2020



This property features 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms with three stories of living space. Balcony off living room. ALL appliances are included. One car garage with extra shop area and shelving for tools. Additional guest parking is available within the community.



*Special Features include *

Location near shopping, dining options

Near Canyon Road off 176th

Walk to play area and dog park

1,064 sq ft of living space

convenient floor plan

Stainless appliances

Pet friendly



Rent $1700 + Sewer $55 per month - $1755 total monthly payment

Security deposit - $1700

Application fee : $60 per adult

Admin fee: $250 (money order/cashiers check only)



Tenant pays PSE (gas/electric), Rainier View Water & Lemay Trash in their own name.



Call 253.881.3045 for information or to schedule a tour.



www.govista.net

Vista Property Management

PO Box 73144

Puyallup, WA 98373

An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Phone: 253-881-3045



If you would like to apply for the home, please visit our website at www.govista.net



***Please note, the home is not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive application AND $250 admin fee paid via money order or cashiers check to our office at 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup WA 98373***



