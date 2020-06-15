17814 75th Ave E

Amenities
Edgewater at South Hill townhome in Puyallup ! 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms and 3 stories. - Multilevel Condo Town-home in Edgewater Townhouse. READY FOR MOVE IN ON 6/8/2020
This property features 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms with three stories of living space. Balcony off living room. ALL appliances are included. One car garage with extra shop area and shelving for tools. Additional guest parking is available within the community.
*Special Features include *
Location near shopping, dining options
Near Canyon Road off 176th
Walk to play area and dog park
1,064 sq ft of living space
convenient floor plan
Stainless appliances
Pet friendly
Rent $1700 + Sewer $55 per month - $1755 total monthly payment
Security deposit - $1700
Application fee : $60 per adult
Admin fee: $250 (money order/cashiers check only)
Tenant pays PSE (gas/electric), Rainier View Water & Lemay Trash in their own name.
Call 253.881.3045 for information or to schedule a tour.
www.govista.net
Vista Property Management
PO Box 73144
Puyallup, WA 98373
An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
Phone: 253-881-3045
If you would like to apply for the home, please visit our website at www.govista.net
***Please note, the home is not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive application AND $250 admin fee paid via money order or cashiers check to our office at 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup WA 98373***
(RLNE2987820)