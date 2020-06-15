575 6th Avenue #3

Amenities

on-site laundry

Fox Island Living! - Two bedroom, one bath apartment on Fox Island. Upstairs unit, located in Building One with on-site laundry. Cute and cozy and perhaps just what you've been looking for. Short commute to Wollochet area. Owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Perfect location in town! For more information and to schedule a viewing, please call 360-874-0500 at Paramount Property Management Group today! We look forward to meeting you!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



