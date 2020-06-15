All apartments in Fox Island
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

575 6th Avenue #3

575 6th Ave · (360) 874-0500
Location

575 6th Ave, Fox Island, WA 98333
Fox Island

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 575 6th Avenue #3 · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fox Island Living! - Two bedroom, one bath apartment on Fox Island. Upstairs unit, located in Building One with on-site laundry. Cute and cozy and perhaps just what you've been looking for. Short commute to Wollochet area. Owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Perfect location in town! For more information and to schedule a viewing, please call 360-874-0500 at Paramount Property Management Group today! We look forward to meeting you!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3797920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 6th Avenue #3 have any available units?
575 6th Avenue #3 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 575 6th Avenue #3 currently offering any rent specials?
575 6th Avenue #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 6th Avenue #3 pet-friendly?
No, 575 6th Avenue #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fox Island.
Does 575 6th Avenue #3 offer parking?
No, 575 6th Avenue #3 does not offer parking.
Does 575 6th Avenue #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 6th Avenue #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 6th Avenue #3 have a pool?
No, 575 6th Avenue #3 does not have a pool.
Does 575 6th Avenue #3 have accessible units?
No, 575 6th Avenue #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 575 6th Avenue #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 6th Avenue #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 575 6th Avenue #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 6th Avenue #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
