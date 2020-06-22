All apartments in Five Corners
11613 NE 104th Street

11613 Northeast 104th Street · (360) 448-2851 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11613 Northeast 104th Street, Five Corners, WA 98662

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11613 NE 104th Street · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2120 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with fenced backyard with lawn mowing service - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home was built in 2007 and offers 2120 square feet of living space and features 9' ceilings on the main level.

Sitting area or study off front entry, half bath, large open floor plan features living room with gas fireplace.

Kitchen with sleek black appliances including; glass cook top range, freezer drawer refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, pantry, glass tile back splash and more.

Dining room with access to fenced backyard and private deck.

Master bedroom and three additional bedrooms plus full bath, laundry room and more storage on second level.

Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, two walk in closets, full bath with single vanity sink.

Two car garage with extra storage shelves, sprinkler system, super cute front porch, nearby neighborhood park and more.

Battle Ground School District: (to be verified by applicant via school boundary maps)
Elementary: Glenwood Heights
Middle: Laurin
High: Prairie

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500.00
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant over the age of 18

NO PETS and NO SMOKING

Call Dove Property Management 360-448-2851 for your personal tour today!!!

(RLNE3842300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

