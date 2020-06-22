11613 NE 104th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with fenced backyard with lawn mowing service



This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home was built in 2007 and offers 2120 square feet of living space and features 9' ceilings on the main level.



Sitting area or study off front entry, half bath, large open floor plan features living room with gas fireplace.



Kitchen with sleek black appliances including; glass cook top range, freezer drawer refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, pantry, glass tile back splash and more.



Dining room with access to fenced backyard and private deck.



Master bedroom and three additional bedrooms plus full bath, laundry room and more storage on second level.



Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, two walk in closets, full bath with single vanity sink.



Two car garage with extra storage shelves, sprinkler system, super cute front porch, nearby neighborhood park and more.



Battle Ground School District: (to be verified by applicant via school boundary maps)

Elementary: Glenwood Heights

Middle: Laurin

High: Prairie



Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500.00

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant over the age of 18



NO PETS and NO SMOKING



Call Dove Property Management 360-448-2851 for your personal tour today!!!



