548 Berkeley Avenue
548 Berkeley Avenue

548 Berkeley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

548 Berkeley Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler! Nice Family kitchen with all black appliances! Heat pump!! Energy Efficient Windows throughout! Shed on property for tenant use! 2 Car Driveway! Near Fircrest Community Center!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: $260 Deposit Paid to the city of Fircrest
Sewer: Fircrest
Gas: PSE
Refuse: West Side Disposal
Heat: Heat pump and In-Wall

Pets Negotiable and
are subject to a:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pest Pet Treatment Fee

$350 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non- Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3960

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 4/7/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Berkeley Avenue have any available units?
548 Berkeley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fircrest, WA.
What amenities does 548 Berkeley Avenue have?
Some of 548 Berkeley Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 Berkeley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
548 Berkeley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Berkeley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 548 Berkeley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 548 Berkeley Avenue offer parking?
No, 548 Berkeley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 548 Berkeley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 Berkeley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Berkeley Avenue have a pool?
No, 548 Berkeley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 548 Berkeley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 548 Berkeley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Berkeley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 548 Berkeley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 548 Berkeley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 548 Berkeley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

