548 Berkeley Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler! Nice Family kitchen with all black appliances! Heat pump!! Energy Efficient Windows throughout! Shed on property for tenant use! 2 Car Driveway! Near Fircrest Community Center!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Electric: TPU

Water: $260 Deposit Paid to the city of Fircrest

Sewer: Fircrest

Gas: PSE

Refuse: West Side Disposal

Heat: Heat pump and In-Wall



$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non Refundable Pest Pet Treatment Fee



$350 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non- Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3960



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 4/7/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.