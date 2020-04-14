548 Berkeley Avenue

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler! Nice Family kitchen with all black appliances! Heat pump!! Energy Efficient Windows throughout! Shed on property for tenant use! 2 Car Driveway! Near Fircrest Community Center!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: $260 Deposit Paid to the city of Fircrest
Sewer: Fircrest
Gas: PSE
Refuse: West Side Disposal
Heat: Heat pump and In-Wall
Pets Negotiable and
are subject to a:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pest Pet Treatment Fee
$350 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non- Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3960
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 4/7/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.