61 Apartments for rent in Fife, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fife renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Fife
2 Units Available
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
$
Fife
3 Units Available
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Fife
2 Units Available
Revive
2341 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
864 sqft
Newly renovated community offers stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in unit. Features include fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Fife
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
3 Units Available
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
873 sqft
Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Waterbury Park
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1125 sqft
Celebrate the natural beauty of the Puget Sound area when you come home to Waterbury Park Apartments in Federal Way.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$940
360 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom units in a pet-friendly complex with gated access and high-speed internet. Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerators and some paid utilities. Easy access to I-705, plus local dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South End
1 Unit Available
412 South 35th Street
412 South 35th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2644 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
30548 5th Ave SW
30548 5th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1030 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Nicely updated 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single-family home on a short quiet street. Beautiful location on a small quiet street.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
723 S Sprague Ave
723 South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
Open to Applications - Apply, get approved, sign a 12-month lease prior to June 30, 2020, and get a Free 42" Flat Screen T.V.! See full disclosure below. Stunning, newly renovated 1 bd, 1 ba, nice size Loft w/ approx.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
616 South 316th Place
616 South 316th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
353- Fully Remodeled 3BD-1BA Rambler in Federal Way! - **Application Pending** Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler with a stunning kitchen.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
32519 2nd Ave SW
32519 2nd Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3240 sqft
Big Beautiful 3,240sf/5br Federal Way Home - Easy Living, Entertaining Dream!! Lovely, updated 3,240sf home with dynamic floor plan for todays busy household provides tons of space for everyone and everything.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
3571 E Portland Ave # B
3571 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
840 sqft
See all listings by PMI here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound This newly updated duplex has all you could want, with a new kitchen, appliances, fresh paint, and hardwoods throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2309 State Street - 202
2309 South State Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large open space living area with new utility island, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
68 South Oregon Avenue - 1
68 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! Unit A on left. One new unit available in this new 4 plex. Private entrance and driveway, large double deep garage + Washer/dryer hooks, back patio area for the BBQ.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
70 South Oregon Avenue - 2
70 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
Built in 2019! NEW 1 bedroom, 1 bath ready for move in June 5th. Upper Unit (B). Modern cabinets, granite counters PLUS stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups are in unit. Large walk-in closet off bedroom.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
South End
1 Unit Available
4016 Fawcett Ave
4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1666 sqft
Vintage Charmer - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $1,795.00 Admin Fee: $250.
City Guide for Fife, WA

Fife, Washington, has come a long way from the days when only 135 people called it home and the highlight of the town was a dance hall with a balloon roof. It started as a crossroads in a valley filled with farmers, markets and shops -- and that's still what it's known for, even if it's on a bigger scale now.

Today, Fife is a pleasant suburb of Tacoma, WA, home to just more than 9,000 residents. Incorporated in 1957, the town is in a low, tide flat area. It may have been named for a well-regarded Tacoma lawyer, but Fife is very much its own place. The town has many businesses, as well as manufacturing facilities, fast food dining and small cafes, and a casino. As always, the town is a convenient crossroads, close to the Port of Tacoma, Interstate highway 5, and Highway 167. As a transportation hub, the town has welcomed many freight forwarding companies, as well as businesses devoted to travelers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fife, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fife renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

