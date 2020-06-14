61 Apartments for rent in Fife, WA with hardwood floors
Fife, Washington, has come a long way from the days when only 135 people called it home and the highlight of the town was a dance hall with a balloon roof. It started as a crossroads in a valley filled with farmers, markets and shops -- and that's still what it's known for, even if it's on a bigger scale now.
Today, Fife is a pleasant suburb of Tacoma, WA, home to just more than 9,000 residents. Incorporated in 1957, the town is in a low, tide flat area. It may have been named for a well-regarded Tacoma lawyer, but Fife is very much its own place. The town has many businesses, as well as manufacturing facilities, fast food dining and small cafes, and a casino. As always, the town is a convenient crossroads, close to the Port of Tacoma, Interstate highway 5, and Highway 167. As a transportation hub, the town has welcomed many freight forwarding companies, as well as businesses devoted to travelers. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fife renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.